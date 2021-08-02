Maltese Woman Who Left Bad Apartment Review Ordered To Pay €200 In ‘Moral Damages’ By Court

A Maltese woman has been ordered to pay €200 in moral damages to a holiday company after she left a bad review following a stay in one of their flats.

Madeleine Bonnici had stayed in an apartment supplied by Euro Resort Investments Limited after finding it on booking.com. However, when it was time to leave, she discovered that the company had withheld €87 from her €120 deposit for alleged damages within the apartment.

Bonnici denied causing any damage, and told the company she’d leave a negative review online as a result of this, TVM reported. She went back on booking.com and gave the apartment 2.5/10 in each of the five categories.

She also wrote “worst host ever with bad manners” in her review, saying that she didn’t enjoy anything about her stay there.

The company took Bonnici to court, saying that because of her review, their apartment no longer appeared on the front page of booking.com, requesting compensation over these damages.