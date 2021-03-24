Maltese Woman Who Went For A Skin Check-Up Says She Was Turned Away Because Of Her Tattoos

A heavily-tattooed Maltese woman has claimed she was discriminated against by healthcare workers during a checkup skin appointment at a public clinic this week.

Twenty-seven-year-old Petra, whose last name will remain undisclosed for sake of anonymity, explained that when she went to check out some moles and freckles for potential health risks on Monday, the nurse involved belittled her for her ink instead.

“I went for my appointment, and the nurse told me to remove my clothes to check for any skin irregularities. I asked her politely if they can be removed, to which she said: ‘moles bother you but your tattoos don’t?’” Petra told Lovin Malta.

Confused, Petra asked if her tattoos had anything to do with her moles.

“They informed me that they have a campaign against tattoos and said I can’t get them removed. I was speechless. They then asked me to leave to the clinic.”

Her post received dozens of responses, including from health workers.

“I’m a nurse with tattoos, so I fully understand you. You should have checked her name tag and reported her immediately,” one wrote.

“I can’t imagine saying anything like this to anyone – friends, family and especially patients. You were already in a situation that you didn’t want to be in, all you needed was those words. So sorry you were treated like this,” another nurse wrote.

Lovin Malta has reached to the Health Ministry for a reaction.

