Maltese Youth Activist Who Joined Greta Thunberg At Massive Glasgow Climate Rally Warns ‘System Is Broken’

“I cannot stress this enough but the drastic difference between the Climate Activists outside COP and the decision makers inside is incomprehensible,” Caruana wrote afterwards.

Over 100,000 people, including renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg, attended the rally for the “Global Day of Action for Climate Justice”.

Nigel Caruana, who is the international officer of the National Youth Council of Malta (KNŻ), had harsh words for world leaders after attending a major climate rally in Glasgow over the weekend.

A Maltese youth activist has penned a scathing assessment of world leaders’ attempts to tackle climate change during the COP26 summit, warning the system is “broken” and cannot be solved through incremental change.

“Outside youths are pouring their soul into the cries for justice. Inside parties make sure that the word ‘justice’ is not written in the document, exempting them from payment.”

“Outside indigenous people are protesting against their government for murdering their people, for simply trying to safeguard their home, the Amazonia.”

“Inside parties are applauding the same government for deciding, not to stop the molestation of the Amazonia today, but to achieve ‘net’… by 2030.”

“Outside speakers are tearing up when describing their hopes and goals. Inside negotiators are nonchalant, emotionless entities disillusioned by bureaucracy.”

Caruana said that while he doesn’t intend to imply that negotiations have malicious intent, he is “befuddled” by their “submission to incremental change within the same broken system”.

“In no way can politicians can convince me that the actions decided at COP are enough,” he said. “Minute steps but not ambitious strides. A movement in the right direction but too far away to cross the finish line.”

Photos: Credit: Nigel Caruana (Instagram), Photo Inset: Greta Thunberg addressing a recent climate event in Milan

Do you think world leaders are doing enough to combat climate change?