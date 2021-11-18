د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Accused Of Killing Nigerian Flatmate As His Wife Gave Birth Found Not Guilty By Jury 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A Nigerian man who was accused of stabbing his flatmate to death has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. 

Okolo Innocent Okwudili could be heard crying in the courtroom as Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera read out a unanimous not guilty verdict, TVM reported. 

The case dates back to March last year when Amoubi Joseph Ezechi was murdered in his apartment. 

Okwudili, who lived with Ezechi at the time, was arrested and later charged with the murder. 

It was reported that Ezechi had been killed over an argument between the two about who was to do the shopping and cooking that night. 

A fight broke out in their apartment in Triq il-Ġifen, Buġibba, above Different Colours Snack Bar. 

It had later emerged that Ezechi’s wife had given birth to their child on the same evening that he was killed. 

The not guilty verdict was a unanimous one. 

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: Gozo No Longer Dependent On Malta For Water Thanks To New Reverse Osmosis Plant

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

You may also love

View All