Man Accused Of Killing Nigerian Flatmate As His Wife Gave Birth Found Not Guilty By Jury 

The case dates back to March last year when Amoubi Joseph Ezechi was murdered in his apartment.

Okolo Innocent Okwudili could be heard crying in the courtroom as Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera read out a unanimous not guilty verdict, TVM reported.

A Nigerian man who was accused of stabbing his flatmate to death has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers.

Okwudili, who lived with Ezechi at the time, was arrested and later charged with the murder.

It was reported that Ezechi had been killed over an argument between the two about who was to do the shopping and cooking that night.

A fight broke out in their apartment in Triq il-Ġifen, Buġibba, above Different Colours Snack Bar.

It had later emerged that Ezechi’s wife had given birth to their child on the same evening that he was killed.

