Man Accused Of Murdering Partner Halts Maltese TV Show Interviewing Victim’s Mother

A man accused of murdering his partner was able to halt a Maltese TV discussion programme interviewing the mother of his alleged victim from being aired after filing a court application. Justin Borg, who is currently awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his former partner and mother of his two daughters Chantelle Chetcuti, argued that airing the interview on ONE TV’s Awla would prejudice his right to a fair trial. On the show, Miriam Chetcuti, Chantelle’s mother, was set to be interviewed, with questions remaining over the February 2020 incident in Żabbar that saw Chantelle stabbed to death in public. The show sought to explore the topic of homicide and femicide in Malta following the rape and murder of Polish national Paulina Dembska, whose body was found in a public garden in Sliema.

Women’s rights activists criticised the move, saying it silenced the mother of a victim of domestic violence.

Chetcuti died Monday 3rd February, 2020 after receiving critical head wounds as a result of being stabbed at least five times with a knife. She died from her injuries a few days after the alleged attack. Borg, reportedly a fruit and vegetable hawker and believed to be behind the murder, is the father of their two daughters. Borg was granted bail back in October, 2020. After the attack, Borg had even turned himself into police with blood splattered on his clothes. He was charged with the murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine and breaching the peace. He has pleaded not guilty and the court-appointed an expert to ascertain his mental health.

This is not the first time Maltese courts have ordered a TV discussion programme to not air a programme over an interview. In 2018, the courts ruled that an interview with Liam Debono, the 17 year old being faced with charges for trying to run over policeman Simon Schembri, be pulled from an episode of Xarabank.

