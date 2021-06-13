Man Arrested After 9kgs Of Cannabis Found Hidden In Computer Tower In Malta
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in relation to possession of cannabis and cocaine found hidden within electronic equipment
After an “intensive” investigation, Malta’s police force arrested the man last Friday. Upon searching him, they discovered 9kgs of what is suspected to be cannabis flower, hidden inside an emptied computer tower.
Following this find, officers searched the man’s residence, finding a further 150g of a white substance, suspected to be cocaine.
Police said the cocaine had a street value of €9,000 and the cannabis had a street value of €180,000.
Magistrate Gabriella Vella has opened an inquiry into the arrest, and the man is set to be tried in court today.
