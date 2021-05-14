Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating Partner And Throwing Her In Car Boot In Ħaż-Żebbuġ

A man has reportedly been arrested in a potential case of domestic violence.

Police appeared following an incident in Triq l-Imdina, Ħaż-Żebbug, at around 9.30am this morning.

Following initial investigations, it appears a man allegedly beat his partner before attempting to throw her into the boot of his car.



The man was arrested on the bypass, and the woman was taken to a health centre to confirm whether she had been injured, and to be treated accordingly, ONE News reported.

The man was taken to the Mosta police station for further questioning.

