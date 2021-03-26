Man Arrested After Being Found With 60 Sachets Of Cannabis In Msida
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after being found with several sachets of weed.
The man, who is from Eritrea and lives in Msida, was arrested after police were informed that someone was acting suspiciously in Msida. Police followed the man until he stopped walking, whereupon they approached him and searched him.
He was found with 60 baggies filled with the plant, seemingly ready to be sold.
Police escorted the man back to his home where they underwent a further search and found some more weed as well as some cash money.
He will be taken to court at 1.30pm today and will be accused of drug trafficking, among other crimes.
Though it is decriminalised to carry up to 3.5g of cannabis in Malta, there are various circumstances that can escalate an encounter with police, including being found with cannabis packaged and ready to be sold.