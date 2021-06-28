Man Arrested After Trying To Smuggle 3kg Of Cannabis Into Malta From Barcelona 

A man was arrested yesterday after being caught trying to smuggle 3kg of cannabis into Malta, according to the customs department.

In a Facebook post uploaded today, the department said the passenger, who is Brazilian, was found carrying the cannabis after arriving in Malta from Barcelona.

The cannabis was detected after the passenger was asked to submit his luggage to be scanned. The scan revealed irregularities in the suitcase which led customs officials to perform a more intensive search of their belongings.