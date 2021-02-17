د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Arrested For Arson Attack On Maltese Prison Warden’s Vehicle 

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a vehicle belonging to an official at Corradino Correctional Facility, Malta’s prison. 

The attack happened overnight between 24th and 25th January along Triq San Edwardu in Qormi. The General Workers’ Union, which represents enforcement officers, had posted footage of the vehicles on fire and the state of the warden’s vehicle after the flames were put out.

Following intense investigations, police were able to identify the man suspected to be behind the attack. Upon his arrest, the man allegedly attacked a police officer.

The man is currently being held at the police’s headquarters in Floriana. He will appear before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo at 11am.

 

