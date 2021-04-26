Man Arrested For Helping Migrants Enter Malta Illegally

An Egyptian man has been charged over assisting in an operation to help migrants enter Malta illegally.

Investigations by police have so far uncovered that the man, aged 34, is instrumental in illegal journies from Libya to Malta.

Police said that investigations started on 21st February after they were informed that a group of migrants were walking around the areas of Wied iż-Żurrieq and Għar Lapsi.

Police ended up finding around eight men. The men had arrived in Malta on a speedboat from Libya, which was found abandoned a few days later.

Investigations uncovered that the Eygptian, who was among the eight men, had been operating the speedboat.

He appeared before Magistrate Ian Farrugia earlier today. He pleaded not guilty but his request for bail was denied.

What do you think of the case?