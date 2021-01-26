Man Arrested In Valletta For Decapitating Woman Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

A man who was arrested in Valletta after fleeing his home country has been sentenced to life in prison.

Kajetan Poznański was found guilty of stabbing his Italian language teacher Katarzyna Jaroszyńska in her home in Poland, before decapitating her and setting her body on fire.

He was also sentenced to another year of imprisonment in relation to attacking a police officer on board the plane that flew him from Malta to Poland after he was arrested. Poznański was also fined €16,500 to be paid to the parents of the victim.

The shocking incident, which happened in 2016, was heard behind closed doors in a particular room dedicated to dangerous criminals in Warsaw.

The crime took place in Jaroszyńska’s home in Warsaw on 3rd February, 2016.

After murdering and dismembering her, he took her body parts to his apartment and tried to set it on fire. He then fled Poland, travelled to Germany, then Italy before finally arriving in Malta.

However, his escape didn’t last long as Maltese police were able to find the man just two weeks after the murder, capturing him outside City Gate in Valletta.

According to the man, Jaroszyńska was an “accidental victim”.

He didn’t know her, and had contacted her after finding a phone number for a language teacher on a website. Poznański said he chose her because she didn’t have any pictures online, and that he killed her because he wanted to kill someone “as part of working on himself and fighting his weaknesses”.

Poznański did not deny committing the crime, with the courts working to determine whether the man was insane or not during the time of the murder.

What do you think of this shocking murder?