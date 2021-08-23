Man Arrested Over Birkirkara Stabbing Which Left Victim In A Pool Of Blood

A man has been arrested over a stabbing incident in Birkirkara.

Police said in a statement that the man, a 30-year-old from Qormi, is currently being held at the police headquarters in Floriana.

The stabbing incident took place at 7.30pm on 22nd August with passers-by reporting seeing a man lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

A police spokesperson said that the 27-year-old man from Msida had been taken to hospital for treatment and has been certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

It appears that an argument broke out between him and his aggressor though the police are yet to identify the motive behind it.

Magistrate Victor Axiaq is leading the inquiry. Police investigations are underway.