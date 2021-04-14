Man Arrested Over Late Night Stabbing In Marsa

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing incident following a late-night argument in Marsa.

The man, who is from St Paul’s Bay, was arrested following a police manhunt. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Żurrieq, is battling serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm last night on Triq it-Tiġrija in Marsa.

According to a police report, the 35-year-old man was attacked with a sharp object believed to be a knife.

A medical team and ambulance arrived on site and took the man to Mater Dei hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The search for the assailant is ongoing.

Investigations are underway. It is unclear whether the man will be charged today.

