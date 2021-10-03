Man Arrested Over Suspected Msida Attack With Search For Victim Still Underway

Police have arrested a man in connection with a suspected attack in Msida last night.

In a statement, police said they arrested a foreign national but are still searching for his alleged victim.

Just after 7:30pm last night, police received a report concerning an argument that had broken out at a block of apartments in Triq Dijonisju Famuċelli, Msida.

Blood was found in the common room, as well as smeared on a door on the fifth floor, prompting the Special Intervention Unit to carry out a widespread search of the entire block of apartments.

Although police didn’t find the suspected aggressor or victim, they managed to locate sharp weapons that could have been used in the crime, as well as unspecified drugs.

A bullet was also found on the pavement outside the apartment block, with investigations indicating someone had fired a shot in the air.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca is leading an inquiry that has been opened into the case.