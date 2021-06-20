د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Arrested Over Vandalism Of Eight Cars And Nine Shop Windows In Mellieħa

A man has been arrested over the vandalism of vehicles and retail outlets in Mellieħa.

In a statement, the police said it was informed at 3am that a man was throwing stones at parked vehicles and shop windows along Triq il-Marfa.

Nine cars and eight shop windows along Triq il-Marfa, Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier, and Triq il-Kbira, were targetted, some of which received significant damage. 

The man, who is a Syrian resident of St Paul’s Bay, was not on the scene by the time police arrived. However, a description was provided and police were able to apprehend the individual as he was walking down towards Xemxija. 

He was taken to police headquarters for further interrogation. Police investigations continue. 

