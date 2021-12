A man is at risk of dying after a traffic accident in Gozo.

The man, who is an 84-year-old resident of Xagħra, was driving his car along Triq Tas-Sruġ, a country road, when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a wall.

Medical assistance was quickly onside and rushed the man to the Gozo General Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and a police investigation is underway.