A 43-year-old man is at risk of dying after a traffic accident in Luqa.

Police said in a statement that at roughly 11.30pm, the man, a Filipino national who lives in Luqa, lost control of his car and collided with a wall along Triq Valletta in the locality.

A medical team rushed the man to the hospital where he was certified with serious injuries.

Magistrate Josette Demicli is leading an inquiry. Police investigations are underway.