Man Called In By Police Following Reports Over Series Of Cat Deaths In Valletta

The investigation comes after an official police report was made and as the owner of an establishment in the area shared images and CCTV footage on social media sharing how she had found her young cat in the sea after losing two other cats.

Police are speaking to a man after a number of cats were found dead near il-Fossa, Valletta.

“This is the day Milo went missing,” Simone Falzon, owner of Maori bar, said as she shared a video of who she believed may be behind the incidents. “After this, I didn’t see Milo again.”

In the footage, a cat can be seen going under a parked van, before an unknown man enters the picture and crouches down besides the van. He can be seen communicating with someone off screen, before eventually leaving.

“He probably picked him up from behind the van,” Falzon said. “I was hanging the clothes. Someone was guiding him on what I’m doing.”

The footage was taken near il-Fossa, Valletta.