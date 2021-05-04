Man Caught In Roadblock With 87 Cocaine Sachets Granted Bail

A 25-year-old man from Attard has been granted bail after being charged in court with cocaine possession.

The police said in a statement, that the man had been arrested during the night between 2nd and 3rd May after, he was stopped in a roadblock in Triq il-Wied in Msida.

A search of his car led to the discovery of 87 sachets of cocaine under the driver’s seat.

Josett Demicoli is leading a magisterial inquiry into the case.

Meanwhile, the man was this afternoon charged in court. He pled not guilty before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, who is presiding over the case.

The magistrate agreed to the man’s release on bail, provided he abided by a number of conditions laid down by the court.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Colin Sheldon and Justine Grech.

