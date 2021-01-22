Man Charged With Burning Down Floriana Arch Arrested For Cocaine Possession On Gozo Ferry

The man charged with burning down a 120-year-old festive arch in Floriana has been charged with aggravated cocaine possession.

Bjorn Grima, a 35-year-old resident of Sliema, was found with 30 grammes of cocaine in his car while he was boarding the Gozo Channel Ferry with his girlfriend.

He was arrested on Wednesday 20th January. Police stopped Grima while he was boarding the ferry and conducted a search.

Grima was out on bail on charges related to the suspected arson.

Still, Grima’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia argued that the presumption of innocence reigned supreme. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech agreed, granting Grima bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Grima, a taxi driver, was charged with the arson attack on an iconic St Publius arch in May 2019. CCTV footage had led to his arrest.

