Man Charged With Human Trafficking After Officials Discover Bangladeshi Nationals Using False Passports At Malta’s Airport
Police have arrested a man in connection with human trafficking after officials at the airport apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals using false passports.
Police said in a statement that one of them, aged 36, was discovered with a considerable amount of money, which raised suspicions that he organised the scheme.
The man was charged in front of Magistrate Victor Axiaq on charges of money laundering, human trafficking, and other financial crimes.
As it stands, Maltese law prescribes four to 12-years imprisonment for a person found guilty of sex or labour trafficking.
A 2019 report found that convictions are low. As of June 2019, not a single person has been convicted of human trafficking since the start of 2015, despite 23 alleged traffickers appearing in front of the court during the same period.
