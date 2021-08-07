Man Charged With Human Trafficking After Officials Discover Bangladeshi Nationals Using False Passports At Malta’s Airport

Police have arrested a man in connection with human trafficking after officials at the airport apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals using false passports.

Police said in a statement that one of them, aged 36, was discovered with a considerable amount of money, which raised suspicions that he organised the scheme.

The man was charged in front of Magistrate Victor Axiaq on charges of money laundering, human trafficking, and other financial crimes.

The prosecution is being led by Inspectors Christian Abela and James Turner, with Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Maria Schembri appearing for the Attorney General’s office.