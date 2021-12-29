Puttinu Cares Founder Critical Following St Paul’s Bay Traffic Accident
Cancer specialist and the founder of Puttinu Cares,Victor Calvagna is in critical condition after being hit by a car in St Paul’s Bay last night.
The news was announced by Puttinu Cares in a Facebook post this morning.
“We are saddened and shocked because Dr. Victor Calvagna was yesterday hit by a car and is in a very critical condition,” the NGO said.
In a statement this morning, the police confirmed that a 63-year-old Mosta resident was in critical condition after being hit by a car along Triq it-Trunciera in St Paul’s Bay, yesterday evening.
The police said the incident had taken place at roughly 8.30pm when Calvagna was hit by a Mazda Demio car being driven by a 31-year-old St Paul’s Bay resident.
A medical team was dispatched to the scene of the accident and first aid was administered. Calvagna was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was certified as having sustained serious injuries.
A magisterial inquiry into the case has been launched as police investigations continue.
