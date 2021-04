A worker has died after falling five-storeys in Żabbar while carrying out works, police confirmed.

Police were called onto the scene to investigate at 4.30 pm on Triq John Delia, Żabbar. The victim, a 59-year-old man living in Żejtun, was certified dead on site after medical assistance was called.

An inquiry led by Magistrate Rachel Montebello has been opened.