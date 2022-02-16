28-Year-Old Man Dies After Shocking Marsa Traffic Accident

A man has died following a shocking traffic accident in Marsa, police have confirmed.

The man is a 28-year-old man from Nepal who was working as a Bolt driver.

A police statement said that the accident happened after a truck, driven by a 56-year-old resident of Bormla, lost control, hit the centre strip on Triq Aldo Moro and turned over.

The truck collided with the motorcyclist and hit two cars in the accident. However, no one else was injured in the accident.

An inquiry has been opened and a police investigation is underway.

Rest In Peace