Man Dies Following Incident At Wasteserv’s Animal Incinerator In Marsa

A man has lost his life following an incident at the animal incinerator at the Wastesev plant in Marsa.

Police confirmed that the incident happened at 9am this morning. No details were given on what caused the incident.

An ambulance and medical team rushed to the scene, but unfortunately the man died on site.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and a police investigation is ongoing.

No details were shared on the man’s identity.

RIP