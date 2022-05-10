د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Dies Following Incident At Wasteserv’s Animal Incinerator In Marsa

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A man has lost his life following an incident at the animal incinerator at the Wastesev plant in Marsa. 

Police confirmed that the incident happened at 9am this morning. No details were given on what caused the incident. 

An ambulance and medical team rushed to the scene, but unfortunately the man died on site. 

A magisterial inquiry is underway and a police investigation is ongoing. 

No details were shared on the man’s identity. 

RIP

READ NEXT: Clients Of Ivan Barbara Demand Criminal Action Against Wife Over Perjury

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All