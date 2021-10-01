Man Dies From COVID-19 As No Patients Being Treated In ITU In Malta

One man has died from COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

The man was 66 years old.

A total of 14 new cases were of COVID-19 were found over the last 24 hours, alongside 30 new recoveries.

Just five people are being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with 0 patients being treated in the ITU.

Malta’s national COVID-19 death toll has now reached 458.