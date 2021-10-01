د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Dies From COVID-19 As No Patients Being Treated In ITU In Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

One man has died from COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

The man was 66 years old.

A total of 14 new cases were of COVID-19 were found over the last 24 hours, alongside 30 new recoveries.

Just five people are being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with 0 patients being treated in the ITU.

Malta’s national COVID-19 death toll has now reached 458.

Tag someone who needs to know 

READ NEXT: Malta’s Export Costs Dwarf European Counterparts, PN Warns In Pledge To Address Discrepancies

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All