Man Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As Malta Records 88 New Cases

A 73-year-old male died while positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

During that same period, 88 new cases were registered, alongside 59 recoveries.

The number of people receiving treatment in hospital has dropped to 23, with three in intensive care. There are 1,364 active cases of the virus in Malta.

Malta, like the rest of Europe, is currently witnessing a surge in cases, though hospitalisations have remained relatively low – a result attributed to the widespread take-up of the COVID-19 vaccine in Malta.

470 people have died while positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

As of yesterday 144,861 doses of a booster shot were administered, with 92% of the population fully vaccinated.