Man Fined €8,000 After Leaving Dogs Tied Without Food And Water 

Before magistrate Gabriella Vella, the man admitted to causing the dogs to suffer when he abandoned them and failed to care for them.

The man was charged in court this morning and pleaded guilty to having mistreated the animals at his farmhouse in Ħaż-Żebbuġ on 6th January and the preceding months.

A 41-year-old man from Qrendi has been fined €8,000 for leaving his dogs tied up and without access to food and water.

The man was charged in court after an inspection by the Animal Welfare Department found them to have been kept in a bad state.

The court described the man’s behaviour as unacceptable, even more so from a person that had chosen to care for an animal.

Moreover, it noted that the man had recognised his wrongdoing, but had still not done anything to rectify the situation. On the contrary, he had left the dogs tied up for “weeks if not months” as evidenced by the state they were discovered in. The dogs were clearly undernourished and lacking in exercise.

The man was found guilty and charged €8,000.

What do you make of this story?