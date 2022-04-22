Man Found With 13kg Cannabis On 4/20 , Says He Was Meant To Hand It On For €1,000

A man has pleaded not guilty to the charges of trafficking cannabis after he picked up a package that contained 13 kilograms of the plant.

Goran Dimonvski , who is from Macedonia, was arrested by police after Customs officers at Luqa intercepted a package addressed to the man on 20th April, the unofficial international cannabis holiday.

The package was addressed to his Marsaskala home, so police delivered it in a controlled delivery while wearing plain clothes. When Dimonvski accepted the package, another three officers appeared, and arrested him.

When speaking to the police, Dimonvski, who has lived in Malta for over a decade and has a family here, said the package wasn’t for him, and that he was meant to pass the package on to an unknown third party for €1,000. He said he worked as a driver. Officers also furnished a number of documents related to the arrest.