Man Found With 13kg Cannabis On 4/20 , Says He Was Meant To Hand It On For €1,000
A man has pleaded not guilty to the charges of trafficking cannabis after he picked up a package that contained 13 kilograms of the plant.
Goran Dimonvski , who is from Macedonia, was arrested by police after Customs officers at Luqa intercepted a package addressed to the man on 20th April, the unofficial international cannabis holiday.
The package was addressed to his Marsaskala home, so police delivered it in a controlled delivery while wearing plain clothes. When Dimonvski accepted the package, another three officers appeared, and arrested him.
When speaking to the police, Dimonvski, who has lived in Malta for over a decade and has a family here, said the package wasn’t for him, and that he was meant to pass the package on to an unknown third party for €1,000. He said he worked as a driver. Officers also furnished a number of documents related to the arrest.
Pleading not guilty to the charges against him, his defence team requested that he be let out on provisional bail.
However, prosecutors objected to this. Noting that he was foreign, they said he was accused of the “serious” crime of trafficking 13kg of cannabis, and could have criminal ties.
The defence team reminded the court that Dimonvski was a family man who has lived in Malta for years, and that he was here “to find a stable life, not to flee”. They also argued that the prosecution team had not shown any way that the accused could tamper with any evidence.
After hearing this, the court decided to refuse the man bail, saying they believed he could tamper with evidence. The court also considered freezing the man’s assets.
He was charged in front of Magistrate Noel Bartolo, with defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb representing the accused and Inspector Marshall Mallia prosecuting.
