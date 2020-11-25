Man Hospitalised After Being Beaten By Gang Using Iron Bar In Marsaskala

Police are looking for a group of at least five men who are believed to have beaten up another man last night in Marsaskala.

A Serbian man was hospitalised last night at around 10pm after the attack took place in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas at around 10pm last night.

During the attack, it is believed an iron rod was used to beat the man. A knife was also allegedly used in the fight, which is believed to have resulted from an argument.

The man was taken to Mater Dei for treatment where he was certified with slight injuries. Police are continuing their investigations into the attack.

