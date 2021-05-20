د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Hospitalised After Construction Site Collapse In Fgura

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A man has been taken to hospital after the roof of a construction site he was working on collapsed.

One News reported that the incident happened at 11am on Triq il-Liedna in Fgura. Video footage of the incident shows the roof caved in. 

The man was reportedly working on the underground floor of the building. He sustained damaged to his head and has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital. 

Members from the civil protection department and police are on site. 

Malta’s construction site has been under the microscope because of several collapses over the past few years, one of which claimed the life of Miriam Pace. Reforms have been promised, however, concerns continue due to continuing incidents on construction sites.

Is enough being done to enforce the construction industry in Malta?

READ NEXT: Jason Azzopardi Challenges Minister Abela To Report Murder Suspect For Calumny For Shocking Heist Claim

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All