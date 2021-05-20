Man Hospitalised After Construction Site Collapse In Fgura

A man has been taken to hospital after the roof of a construction site he was working on collapsed.

One News reported that the incident happened at 11am on Triq il-Liedna in Fgura. Video footage of the incident shows the roof caved in.

The man was reportedly working on the underground floor of the building. He sustained damaged to his head and has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Members from the civil protection department and police are on site.

Malta’s construction site has been under the microscope because of several collapses over the past few years, one of which claimed the life of Miriam Pace. Reforms have been promised, however, concerns continue due to continuing incidents on construction sites.