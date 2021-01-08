Man Hospitalised After Swimming To Ċirkewwa Shore After Brakes Go Out And Car Falls Into Sea

A man has been taken to hospital after a freak accident where his vehicle – with him in it – ended up in the sea near Ċirkewwa.

The police were informed of the incident at around 2.45pm. The man’s car is believed to have fallen in near the diver’s area at the Ċirkewwa quay.

It is believed the man ended up in the sea after his car’s brakes went out. He somehow made it out of his car and was able to swim his way back to land.

Emergency responders in the area picked up the man after he had made it back to shore by himself, and took him to Mater Dei.

His condition is as yet unknown.

Tag someone who needs to read this