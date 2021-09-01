Man In ‘Serious Condition’ After Encountering Difficulties Diving 

According to the police, at roughly 3:30pm yesterday it was informed about an incident out at sea.

A 62-year-old man from the United Kingdom is what was described as a serious condition after encountering difficulties swimming in Ċirkewwa yesterday.

It appears that the man had gone out diving but encountered difficulties while underwater.

He was brought to the surface by a group of other divers and was given first aid before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

The was later certified to be in a “serious condition”.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Natashsa Galea Sciberras has been launched.

Police investigations are ongoing.