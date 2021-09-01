Man In ‘Serious Condition’ After Encountering Difficulties Diving
A 62-year-old man from the United Kingdom is what was described as a serious condition after encountering difficulties swimming in Ċirkewwa yesterday.
According to the police, at roughly 3:30pm yesterday it was informed about an incident out at sea.
It appears that the man had gone out diving but encountered difficulties while underwater.
He was brought to the surface by a group of other divers and was given first aid before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.
The was later certified to be in a “serious condition”.
A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Natashsa Galea Sciberras has been launched.
Police investigations are ongoing.