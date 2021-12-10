Man Jailed For Eight Years After Being Found Guilty Of Repeatedly Raping Partner’s 14-Year-Old Daughter

Investigations revealed that the girl had been abused by her mother’s partner over a period between October 2015 and August 2017.

The incident was brought to light by a social worker with Aġenzija Apoġġ had, who had filed a report with the police after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

A 40-year-old man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of repeatedly raping his partner’s 14-year-old daughter.

MaltaToday reported today that the girl identified her mother’s partner as the perpetrator to the police. The man pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

He is understood to have forced himself on the child as she slept.

The man was handed an eight-year sentence after reaching a plea deal with the Attorney General in November.

While he had admitted to the charges, the judge noted that the admission had not come upon his arraignment or at the evidence stage.

He was condemned to eight years imprisonment and ordered to pay €575.60 in court expenses.

Share this with someone that needs to read it