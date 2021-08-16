Man Rescued By AFM After Boat Capsizes Near Sliema

A man has been rescued after his boat sank off the coast of Sliema.

According to ONE News, the Armed Forces of Malta were called in to assist a man after his boat capsized and he ended up in the sea.

Search and rescue vessel Melita I picked up the man and medical assistance was given on the spot with members of the Red Cross present.

It is unclear at this stage what the man’s conditions are or what caused the boat to capsize in the first place.

This is a developing story

Photo Credit: ONE News

