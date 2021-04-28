Man Seriously Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Birkirkara Residence  

A 55-year-old man from Ħal Balzan has been hospitalised and certified as having sustained serious injuries in a fire that broke out in a Birkirkara residence last night.

According to the police, the incident happened at midnight yesterday at a residence in Triq il-Papa Piju XII in Birkirkara.

Police officers and members of the Civil Protection Department responded to a call for assistance.

A medical team was also present at the scene of the fire and administered first aid to the man.

He was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

A magisterial inquiry is being led by Magistrate Nadine Lia as district police continue with the investigations.

