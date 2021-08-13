Man Seriously Injured After Scaffolding Fall In Dingli

A man has been seriously injured in a fall from scaffolding set up in Triq Dun Xard in Dingli.

In a statement, the police said the incident had taken place at 6:30pm when the man, a 58-year-old Dingli, fell from the scaffolding.

A medical team was dispatched to the site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

