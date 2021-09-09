Man Shot At Least Three Times In Iklin, Shooter Arrested

A man has been hospitalised after being shot at least three times in Iklin.

The shooting occurred around 3.45pm today, with police telling Lovin Malta that it happened at Triq il-Wied, Iklin.

The aggressor was reportedly arrested by police on the scene. The shooting is believed to be a result of an argument between two men.

The victim is believed to have been shot in the chest.

TVM reported that the victim had attempted to drive off, with the shooter chasing him in his car before driving into him and shooting him.

A witness on the scene told TVM that the victim is believed to be around 50 years old, and that the man was covered in blood as he was taken to hospital.

Police have closed the roads around the area. Investigations are underway.

