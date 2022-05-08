Man Stabbed To Death After Brawl Between Syrians In Marsalforn

A 25-year-old man has been murdered following a brawl inside an apartment in Marsalforn.

In a statement, police said they were informed of an argument between a group of men at around 9pm on 7th May.

While they were at the apartment, police were informed that a man who had been stabbed had arrived at the Gozo General Hospital.

The man, a 25-year-old Syrian national, died a bit later.

According to investigations, the man was stabbed following an argument between two groups of Syrians – who fought with weapons, tables, chairs and knives.

Three other men were hospitalised and are under arrest. Three men who took the man to the hospital and another man are under arrest.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is overseeing the inquiry, while police investigations are also underway.