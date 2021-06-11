Man Stabbed To Death In Marsa After Late Night Fight

د . إAEDSRر . س

A young Ghanianan man was stabbed to death in Marsa late last night.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Triq it-Tiġrija after a fight broke out between two individuals.  

The victim was a 23-year-old man from Ghana. He was discovered with three stab wounds to the chest.

A medical team arrived on the scene but the man died on his way to hospital. 

At 1:30am, police tracked down the assailant to Triq Azzopardi in Marsa. The assailant, a 25-year-old man also from Ghana, tried to flee from the roof but was arrested shortly after.

A murder weapon, believed to be a knife, was found shortly after.

The assailant is being held at Police Headquarters.

This is the first case of homicide in Malta this year.

