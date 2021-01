A 33-year-old man is in hospital after suffering serious burns in an incident at the fireworks factory in Qrendi, police have announced.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Monday 4th January, police said in a statement released this morning.

It appears that the man, from Kalkara, was working on a petard.

Police have described the man’s condition as grievous. Investigations are underway.

Get well soon