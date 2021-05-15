Man Sustains Grievous Injuries In Electric Scooter Crash
A 50-year old man from Żabbar was grievously injured in an accident involving a car and an electric scooter, the police have said.
The accident happened early this morning at 5:45am on Triq il-Barrani in Żejtun, according to a statement by the police.
It appears that an impact had occurred between the e-kick scooter which was being driven by the man, and a Peugeot 3008 being driven by a 51-year-old woman from Żejtun.
A medical team from Mater Dei was dispatched to the scene of the accident with the man being taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are understood to be ongoing.
