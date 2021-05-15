Man Sustains Grievous Injuries In Electric Scooter Crash 

A 50-year old man from Żabbar was grievously injured in an accident involving a car and an electric scooter, the police have said.

The accident happened early this morning at 5:45am on Triq il-Barrani in Żejtun, according to a statement by the police.

It appears that an impact had occurred between the e-kick scooter which was being driven by the man, and a Peugeot 3008 being driven by a 51-year-old woman from Żejtun.