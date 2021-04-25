Man Throws Sand In Police Officers’ Eyes At Golden Bay After They Tell Him To Obey Social Distancing Rules 

Two police officers had sand thrown in their eyes at Golden Bay yesterday after they told a group of people to abide by COVID-19 social distancing rules.

The Police Officers’ Union said two of its members from the ALE Unit were inspecting Golden Bay and found people disobeying the social distancing rules, which forbid public gatherings of more than two people.

When the officers told the group to split up, one of the men in the group got aggressive, insulting them and waving a sandy towel in their faces.