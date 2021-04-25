Man Throws Sand In Police Officers’ Eyes At Golden Bay After They Tell Him To Obey Social Distancing Rules
Two police officers had sand thrown in their eyes at Golden Bay yesterday after they told a group of people to abide by COVID-19 social distancing rules.
The Police Officers’ Union said two of its members from the ALE Unit were inspecting Golden Bay and found people disobeying the social distancing rules, which forbid public gatherings of more than two people.
When the officers told the group to split up, one of the men in the group got aggressive, insulting them and waving a sandy towel in their faces.
One of them was hit square in the eyes and was hospitalised, first at a health centre and eventually at Mater Dei, where he is believed to be in a stable condition.
The aggressor, who police later identified as a 19-year-old from Żabbar, was arrested and will be charged accordingly.
“This is unacceptable behaviour,” the police union warned.
Cover photo: Glen Bowman (Flickr)
Are you be surprised by this attack on public officers?