Man To Be Charged In Court Following Marsa Drugs Raid 

The police will be charging a 35-year-old suspected drug trafficker in court after a raid in Marsa.

The police said on Saturday that the man, a Marsa resident, had been arrested on Thursday night during a raid by the Police’s Drugs Squad at a property in Spencer Hill, Marsa.

The 35-year-old was found in possession of drugs ready to be trafficked, the police said. More drugs, including heroin, cocaine, cannabis and methadone, were found during a subsequent search of his residence.

A 21-year-old Kalkara resident was also arrested in the same street because he had breached conditions imposed on him by the courts.

Both men are expected to be charged in court this morning.

What do you make of this?