د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Man Walking In Żebbuġ Rushed To Hospital After Three Vehicle Collision Nearby Injures Him

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A man has been left grievously injured after a collision occurred near him as he was walking along a main road.

The man, who is from Pakistan, was walking along Mdina Road, Żebbuġ, this morning just before 7.45am when three vehicles collided near him.

Somehow, the man was hit as a result of a “strong impact” between the vehicles, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident; an Isuzu Elf driven by a 36-year-old man from Qormi, a Honda motorcycle driven by a 45-year-old Italian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay and a Mazda Demio driven by a 40-year-old man from Qormi.

A medical team were called on site and provided First Aid to the injured man, before he was rushed to Mater Dei hospital. No one else was notably injured in the incident.

Investigations into the crash are still ongoing.

What do you make of this accident?

READ NEXT: Gruesome Details Emerge Of Horrific Żurrieq Bus Accident As Court Finds Majority Of Charges Time-Barred

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?