Man Walking In Żebbuġ Rushed To Hospital After Three Vehicle Collision Nearby Injures Him

A man has been left grievously injured after a collision occurred near him as he was walking along a main road.

The man, who is from Pakistan, was walking along Mdina Road, Żebbuġ, this morning just before 7.45am when three vehicles collided near him.

Somehow, the man was hit as a result of a “strong impact” between the vehicles, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident; an Isuzu Elf driven by a 36-year-old man from Qormi, a Honda motorcycle driven by a 45-year-old Italian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay and a Mazda Demio driven by a 40-year-old man from Qormi.

A medical team were called on site and provided First Aid to the injured man, before he was rushed to Mater Dei hospital. No one else was notably injured in the incident.

Investigations into the crash are still ongoing.

What do you make of this accident?