Man Who Allegedly Set Fire To Gżira Apartment While Two People Were Inside Pleads Not Guilty

The man who allegedly set fire to an apartment with two persons inside has pleaded not guilty to charges on attempted murder. 

Justin Dimech, aged 29, appeared before the courts earlier today. The prosecution recounted how police were called to a residence on the Gżira seafront.

Dimech allegedly broke into an apartment, doused it with petrol, and set it alight – while two persons were inside sleeping.

The victims, a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, luckily woke up in time. The man still suffered burns and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

After tracking Dimech to his residence, police discovered around half a kilo of cannabis and ecstasy pills.

Police told the court that Dimech is a drug addict and was selling the cannabis to fund his cocaine habit.

Dimech, who is unemployed, pleaded not guilty. He was not granted bail. 

The court also placed a four-year protection order on the victims.

