Man Who Allegedly Sexually Abused A Horse In Gozo Will Be Deported After Serving Sentence

A 22-year-old Nigerian man who allegedly sexually abused a horse in Xewkija, Gozo will be deported after serving his one-year prison sentence.

The perpetrator, Robert Omo, was also ordered to pay a €3,000 fine.

Omo was charged with animal abuse, trespassing, as well as public indecency. He couldn’t be charged with bestiality as it isn’t technically illegal in Malta.

The crime was committed last month, when a Gozitan farmer spotted Omo with his pants down assaulting and chasing his mare.

One News reported that CCTV footage played in court showed Omo in the act. The accused was also seen hitting the horse with a hard object, kicking it, and throwing a tyre at it.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri, argued that this should be considered animal abuse.

