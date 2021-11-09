Man Who Assaulted Nurses And Care Workers At Paola Home And Mater Dei Has A Medical Condition, Police Say
Police have confirmed that a man who assaulted care workers at a Paola care home and nurses at a Mater Dei over the weekend suffers from a medial condition.
In a statement, police said that district and RIU officers were called in to a Paola care home last Saturday after one of their residents started acting aggressively against care workers and medics.
Although the medical condition wasn’t specified, it is believed to be a mental illness.
Police helped an ambulance escort the aggressor to Mater Dei but never placed him under arrest.
While at hospital, the man started acting aggressively against medical staff again, with hospital security staff and emergency police called in to sort out the situation.
By the end of it, four nurses were confirmed to have suffered light injuries.
The Maltese Emergency Nurses’ Association came out strongly against the assaults and expressed solidarity with its assaulted members.
“It is unacceptable that healthcare professionals are harassed, verbally or even physically assaulted while providing such a crucial role,” the association said.
“Violence in the Emergency Departments not only harm health care professionals who are committed to helping others, but it interferes with the delivery of high-quality patient care. It’s time to speak up. It’s time for No Silence on ED Violence.”
Do you think more must be done to protect nurses from physical assault?