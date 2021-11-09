Man Who Assaulted Nurses And Care Workers At Paola Home And Mater Dei Has A Medical Condition, Police Say 

Police have confirmed that a man who assaulted care workers at a Paola care home and nurses at a Mater Dei over the weekend suffers from a medial condition.

In a statement, police said that district and RIU officers were called in to a Paola care home last Saturday after one of their residents started acting aggressively against care workers and medics.

Although the medical condition wasn’t specified, it is believed to be a mental illness.

Police helped an ambulance escort the aggressor to Mater Dei but never placed him under arrest.

While at hospital, the man started acting aggressively against medical staff again, with hospital security staff and emergency police called in to sort out the situation.

By the end of it, four nurses were confirmed to have suffered light injuries.