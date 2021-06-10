Man Who Died After Falling Off Ħal Far Factory Roof Identified As Raffaele Conte, A Father Of Three

The 40-year-old Italian man who died on Tuesday after falling off a Ħal Far factory roof he was working on has been identified as Raffaele Conte.



Corriere di Malta, an Italian-language Maltese news website, reported that Conte was a father of three who hailed from Mondragone, a town in the province of Caserta, and that he shared accommodation with his colleagues.

TVM reported that Conte was employed by an Italian construction company, was in Malta for the past few weeks and was planning to visit his family next month.

Witnesses said Conte was working on the rooftop with his colleagues, when he lost his balance and fell four storeys. His colleagues immediately called for help but Conte was declared dead on arrival.

Police are investigating the incident and magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry, both into the cause of death and whether the workplace health and safety rules were behind followed.

RIP